Teddy Thompson to perform at the arts centre.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is set to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre in January next year.

Teddy, who will be supported by Roseanne Reid, will be appearing at the centre the night before he embarks on a nationwide tour with Shelby Lynne and Alison Moorer.

A spokesman at Pocklington Arts Centre said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured an exclusive one-off date with Teddy prior to his highly anticipated Celtic Connection show in Glasgow with Alison Moorer and Shelby Lynne.

“We have been big admirers of his work for many years now and expect the show will sell-out quickly based on his recent sold-out performance at the venue with Kelly Jones in 2016.”

In 2002, Thompson played a key role in drawing his mother Linda Thompson out of a 17-year musical retirement to record her landmark disc Fashionably Late, which he played on and co-produced. Thompson also toured as part of Rosanne Cash’s band before signing with Verve.

He will be at the arts centre on Tuesday 23 January.

Tickets, priced £20, are available by visiting pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office 01759 301547.