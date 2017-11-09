Teddy bear day at Barmby Moor

Barmby Moor Primary School pupils recently marked National Teddy Bear Day with a picnic lunch funded by David Wilson Homes.

More than 30 children, aged between five and seven, were also provided with dog teddies to help them remember the day.

Hannah Denley, teacher at Barmby Moor, said: “We were so pleased when David Wilson Homes invited us to enjoy a lovely teddy bear’s picnic.

“The children were very excited for the event and were delighted to take away their very own little David Wilson Homes dog.”