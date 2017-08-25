Teams ready for fun and games at It’s a Pockout

The stage is set for the “clash of the Titans” on Bank Holiday Monday (28 August).

This year’s It’s a Pockout! will take place at Pocklington Town Football Club where 14 teams will battle to raise money for local charities which are Sue Ryder Holme Hall, Second Thoughts East Yorkshire, Cruse Bereavement Care and Pocklington Relief in Need.

Competitors take on one of the challenges at last years Its a Pockout!

The teams will assemble outside Pocklington Post Office in Market Street and leave at 11.30am for a parade through the town.

The adversaries will be accompanied by the Town Mayor, Cllr David Sykes, Lion President Tony Marron, The Town Crier, the City of York Pipe Band and the Lions’ mascot Pocko.

On arrival at the football ground on The Balk the gladiatorial combat will commence with the first game to be held at 12.30pm and the second game at 2.30pm.

The only sadness is that Keith Chegwin (Cheggers) has had to pull out due to ill health; we all wish him a speedy recovery. The event is being organised by Pocklington District Lions Club with the support of PTAFC and members of the community.

The It's a Pockout! logo.

A spokesman said: “The gates will be open from 11am with the games, licenced bar, food court and children’s entertainment available throughout the day and into the early evening.

“If you would like to find out more about The Lions call 08458 338539, visit www.lions105c.org.uk/pocklington or, better still, come and have a chat with us in the Lions’ Den at the event.”