Tackling ride to raise funds for Marie Curie

A Market Weighton man is getting on his bike to raise cash for Marie Curie.

Graeme Watson, 49, is riding in memory of his son Sam whom he lost to cancer at the age of 15, 15 years ago.

He will be tackling the Prudential Ride this Sunday (30 July).

The Prudential ride takes place in London with more than 100,000 riders expected to participate over the course of the weekend. This is the fifth edition of the three-day festival.

Sunday will see 25,000 cyclists take the ride through London and Surrey, starting at the Olympic Village and finishing at The Mall.

Mr Watson has been in training for months in preparation for the London event and has completed two sportives during this time.

Mr Watson works long days where he is group engineering director for Cranswick Country Foods and by night he is out on his bike covering ground with his training efforts.

His original fundraising target for the event was £680 so he could wear the Marie Curie colours at the popular event.

However, he has raised £1,520 so far and the sponsorship money is still coming in.

Mr Watson is married with three teenage daughters.

Mr Watson’s wife, Nicola, said: “We are all immensely proud of him and wish him lots of luck and strength this Sunday.

“He had to raise £680 so he could wear the Marie Curie kit and he has passed that target.”

If you would like to sponsor Mr Watson visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graemewatson.