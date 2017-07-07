Swinging into action to raise £2,305

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) Pocklington and District Committee raised a record £2,305 at the charity’s Annual Golf Tournament at The Oaks Golf Club in Aughton.

23 teams of four golfers, men, ladies and mixed enjoyed a coffee and sandwich on arrival, 18 holes of golf with half-way house refreshments followed by a post tournament meal in the clubhouse before the prize giving ceremony.

Chris Hindwell the Chair of the Pocklington Committee said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took part and we would also like to offer a special thanks and appreciation to our sponsors and supporters who contribute so much. I would also like to thank everyone at the Oaks Golf Club.”

To find out more about the local BHF email horsnellj@bhf.org.uk or call 07802 755798.