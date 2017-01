There might have been a slight chill in the water at a local leisure centre for the last few days but it's back to normal now.

Due to technical problems, the water temperature at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife had dropped to 27.5 degrees - just slightly below the normal 29 degrees.

The pool remained open but swimmers were warned of the slight chill they would feel compared to their normal session.

The water temperatures are now back to normal.