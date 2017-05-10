Surface dressing work planned for area’s highways

Work has begun on the annual surface dressing programme which will see £2.35million invested in improving the East Riding’s roads in 2017.

A number of roads in the Pocklington and district area will part of the programme. They are:

The A1079 at Barmby Moor, Pocklington Road at Bishop Wilton, four roads in Goodmanham, Harswell Lane in Holme on Spalding Moor, two roads in Foggathorpe, Arras Hill (A1079) and Goodmanham Road at Market Weighton, Givendale Hill at Millington, North Newbald’s Westgate, Beverley Road and Little Wold Lane at South Cave, 12 different roads in Stamford Bridge, and two areas at Yapham (Yapham Grange to Keldspring and Fangfoss Road).

Around 15,000 tonnes of stone chippings will be laid on around 650,000 square metres of roads this year as part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highway maintenance plan.

Surface dressing is carried out every year by the council between May and mid-August as a quick and economical way of repairing and maintaining the surface to extend the life of the road.

Mike Featherby, the council’s head of streetscene services, said: “The annual surface dressing operation is a vital part of our highways maintenance programme and ensures motorists will benefit from an improved road network for years to come.

“We’d like to thank residents and motorists in advance for being patient while this year’s work is carried out.”

During the surfacing, disruption to motorists will be kept to a minimum, but 20mph speed limits will be in place in areas where work is being carried out to protect both the travelling public and the workforce.

Signs will be put up on the roads concerned a week before resurfacing takes place and the council appreciates residents’ support in removing vehicles while the work is being carried out.

Residents can find out which roads will be covered by this year’s surface dressing operation by visiting the council’s website www.eastriding.gov.uk and searching for ‘Resurfacing of roads’.