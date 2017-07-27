Support hospice at Yorkshire Marathon

St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a shop in Pocklington, is looking for runners to raise funds and join their team at the Yorkshire Marathon.

This year, the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon is on Sunday 8 October and the hospice has guaranteed places available for anyone that is able to run, jog, walk or crawl around the course as part of the hospice team.

Sarah Atkinson, community fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We’d love to hear from people interested in running for Team St Leonard’s in arguably one of the prettiest marathon settings in the country.

“There is still well over ten weeks to train so give yourself something to aim for in the Autumn.”

If you’d like to help keep the hospice running and guarantee your place, call Sarah Atkinson on 01904 777 777 or email sarah.atkinson@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk for more details.