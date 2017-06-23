Superhuman feats by Wilberfoss teams

Four pairs of teams from Wilberfoss recently travelled to Bristol to take part in the Superhuman Games.

Each couple worked together in five different disciplines: Strength and Honour, Strongman Vo2 Max, Unconventional Beast, Assault Course and Brutal Beat Down.

The teams from Kettlercross Bootcamp performed very well on the day. In the male open category they finished seventh out of 158 entries. In the female section the teams finished sixth and 14th out of 123 entries.

Spokesman Kevin Copeland said: “We would like to thank Peter Winn Tyres, the Wilberfoss Committee, and Nick at Jetscreen for all their excellent support.”

For more details about Kettlecross Bootcamp email; gymkevcope@googlemail.com or call 07834 617192.