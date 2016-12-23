Superfast broadband as firm installs church mast

Residents in the Pocklington area who suffer slow internet connections now have the chance to access a new superfast system

They can now receive superfast broadband connection speeds up to 70Mbps following the installation of an internet mast at All Saints Church in Holme on Spalding Moor.

Working with churches across Yorkshire, Quickline Communications is a Hessle-based wireless internet provider specialising in the supply of superfast broadband to rural areas.

Steve Jagger, managing director of Quickline said: “Using over-the-air technology speeds up the installation process and reduces the cost of delivery as there is no need to dig up roads for cabling.

“Wireless broadband works well in rural areas, as long as a property can receive line-of-site from one of our masts, we can connect them via a small device on their roof. The technology is neat and small but powerful.

“We don’t have ugly equipment hanging off Grade I Listed buildings, everything we use is sympathetic to its environment.

“Any property within a 10 mile radius will be able to connect with us.

“Some new customers may be able to gain access to a free subsidy if they currently only have access to internet speeds of 2Mbps or less.

“The voucher is administered via the Local Authority in partnership with the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Quickline team, who can help customers apply.

“Quite often our investment decisions are influence by potential customers who can express an interest via our website. By working with churches, local councillors, MPs and central government we bring superfast broadband to areas that have suffered from poor internet connections.”

This latest announcement forms part of the £1.8m East Yorkshire development programme and additional roll-outs will be announced in due course.