Summer school launched by top local pianist

A local pianist is set to launch a new music performance and music business summer school at the Woldgate Summer Soirée.

Emmanuel Vass, 28, who grew up in Melbourne and attended Woldgate College, plans to run a music performance and music business summer school towards the end of August.

The school is intended to inspire young, local musicians to follow in his footsteps and pursue their musical and creative dreams.

He will be joined by soprano Katie Wood, from Stamford Bridge, who also attended Woldgate College, and studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester.

Emmanuel said: “I have such fond memories of my time at Woldgate and am forever grateful for the fantastic support I received.

“I hope to run a summer school for talented musicians in the hope of inspiring them after seeing my career as a number one selling pianist who has broadcast in more than 30 countries.

“I will be using the concert as a platform to show those kids what can be achieved and hopefully give them encouragement.”

Emmanuel plans to play arrangements of songs by Sia and Justin Bieber alongside pieces of Bach at the concert on Thursday 13 July.

Tickets cost £4/£3 on the door, with a programme featuring Melbourne Primary School, Stamford Bridge Primary School, and talented pupils of Woldgate College.

For more information about the summer school visit emmanuelvass.co.uk, or @MannyVass on Twitter.