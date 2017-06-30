Summer concert raises £560 for care unit

People from across the community and beyond were brought together in St John’s Church, Stamford Bridge, for a great cause.

The Stamford Bridge Community Choir performed their Concert for a Summer Evening in aid of the York District Hospital Intensive Care Unit – a cause which is very close to musical director Rachel Whittaker’s heart. Rachel’s dad, Malcolm, was nursed back to health in the unit and was a very special guest of honour at the concert. A fantastic total of £560 was raised. The choir is in action on 14 July at Woldgate Summer Soiree.