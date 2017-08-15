Sue Ryder volunteers honoured at Burnby Hall event

Sue Ryder Pocklington is holding a summer get together this Sunday (20 August) at Burnby Hall Gardens to say thank you to its volunteers.

The charity will be handing out long service awards to four volunteers who have jointly been working for Sue Ryder for more than 55 years.

The group is in need of new volunteers and taster sessions can be booked if anyone is considering helping the charity.

A spokesman said: “Individuals volunteering with Sue Ryder will know that their efforts really do make a difference and as well as supporting our work volunteering is also extremely rewarding, people can learn and grow in the job and gain valuable work experience.

“The time, effort and skills of our 11,000 volunteers help make it possible for us to deliver 2.7 million hours of expert medical, practical and emotional support every year.

“If you are interested in volunteering please don’t hesitate to get in touch. It’s a great way to develop skills, meet new people and know your time is valued.”

For information on volunteering to support Sue Ryder Pocklington email www.pocklington6000@sueryder.org or call Michelle or Zoe on 01759 304852.