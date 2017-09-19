Sue Ryder staff given long-service awards

A group of volunteers at the Sue Ryder shop on Pocklington’s Market Street have celebrated a combined 60 years of service to the charity.

The five dedicated shop volunteers, aged between 19 and 87, have sorted, steamed and tagged their way to helping raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity.

Pocklington shop manager Michelle Richardson recently presented certificates and thanked the volunteers who have each spent between five and 15 years helping out at the shop.

Norma Cressey was already a volunteer veteran when she started helping out at the Pocklington shop, having volunteered at Castle Hill Hospital for 25 years. She said: “The nice atmosphere and the diversity of customers and donations keep it interesting even after 15 years!”

Yolande Nuttall, who received a certificate for 15 years’ of volunteering, said: “I’ve volunteered here for 15 years now, and will carry on until I can’t because I so enjoy working as part of this team!”

At 87, volunteer Pat Hodgson is the oldest member of the team and also recently reached her 15-year anniversary at the shop.

Jill Naylor, a former nurse, said she chose to volunteer here because of the reputation of Sue Ryder. Presented with her 10-year certificate, she said: “Volunteering here keeps me active and busy!”

Marcus Richardson, 19, son of shop manager Michelle, received his certificate for five years’ service.