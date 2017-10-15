Successful awards night held at Pocklington Arts Centre

The Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards took place at Pocklington Arts Centre on Saturday 7 October.
The Arts Centre’s manager Janet Farmer and the venue’s Platform Festival managed to claim runners-up places in their respective categories at the prestigious event.
Pocklington Town Mayor David Sykes launched the awards with a warm introduction and welcome to visitors from across the region.
The ceremony was a sell-out, full on, raucous, and bursting with fun as it honoured outstanding contributions to Yorkshires grassroots music scene.
Established in 2014, The Grassroots Awards is presented by Yorkshire Gig Guide CIC.
A brilliant, responsive audience enjoyed great music from the Trigger Thumb trio and singer-songwriter Jessica Gardham as well as Pocklington’s own Wolds Wonders whose performance won the hearts of the audience.
Proceedings were steered along by Chris (The Man in a Hat) Martin and Lexi Broadz with much excitement as the award winners were announced.
The ceremony included an auction of a instruments with a share of the proceeds going to Wolds Wonders – a musical theatre group for learning or physically disabled adults based at Pocklington Arts Centre.
Andrew Sugden, editor at Yorkshire Gig Guide, said; “We recognise, honour and appreciate the champions of the grassroots movement; whether a venue, performer or promoter; whether sound engineer, fanzine or radio station; whether recording studio, music club or open mic gig.
“These awards celebrate all who make grassroots music happen week in, week out.”
As singer songwriter Nick Hall said: “A lovely night at the beautiful Pocklington Arts Centre, I’m reflecting on how I now totally get what the Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards are all about.
“The whole thing is designed to be a fun, genre-ignoring celebration of the hard work and commitment that ordinary people put into our music scene.
“The emphasis is on community, not excellence. The awards themselves are rightly secondary to the feeling of togetherness and support.
“Well done to all involved.”
The results were as follows:
Outstanding Media
1st: BBC Introducing on Radio Humberside and West Yorkshire
2nd: Sine FM Doncaster
Outstanding New Festival
1st: Old Saw Mill
2nd: Platform Festival
Outstanding Established Festival
1st: Humber Street Sesh
2nd: Tramlines
Outstanding Contribution
1st: Ann Morgan
2nd: Janet Farmer
Outstanding Promoter
1st: Maria Wallace (True North Music)
2nd: Mikey Shiraz
Outstanding Small Venue
1st: Kardomah94
2nd: Als Dime Bar
Outstanding Large Venue
1st: Holmfirth Picturedrome
2nd: Pocklington Art Centre
Outstanding Music Club
1st: Trap Door Bradford
2nd: Topic Folk Club
Outstanding Artist
1st: Jade Helliwell
2nd Kymberley Kennedy
Outstanding Open Mic
1st: Mexborough Imperial Acoustic Open Mic
2nd: Cask Corner Dive Bar
Outstanding Songwriter
1st: Shaun T Hunter (Captain of The Lost Waves)
2nd: Michelle Plum and Nick Hall
Outstanding Sound Engineer
1st: Jim Mitcham, Jim Dog
2nd: Tim Walker-Voltage Studios
Contribution to Grass-Roots Music: Mike Harding
