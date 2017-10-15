Successful awards night held at Pocklington Arts Centre

The Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards took place at Pocklington Arts Centre on Saturday 7 October.

The Arts Centre’s manager Janet Farmer and the venue’s Platform Festival managed to claim runners-up places in their respective categories at the prestigious event.

York based singer/songwriter Jessica Gardham performs at the YGG awards.

Pocklington Town Mayor David Sykes launched the awards with a warm introduction and welcome to visitors from across the region.

The ceremony was a sell-out, full on, raucous, and bursting with fun as it honoured outstanding contributions to Yorkshires grassroots music scene.

Established in 2014, The Grassroots Awards is presented by Yorkshire Gig Guide CIC.

A brilliant, responsive audience enjoyed great music from the Trigger Thumb trio and singer-songwriter Jessica Gardham as well as Pocklington’s own Wolds Wonders whose performance won the hearts of the audience.

Nick Hall starts the charity auction by demonstrating a donated Tokai guitar.

Proceedings were steered along by Chris (The Man in a Hat) Martin and Lexi Broadz with much excitement as the award winners were announced.

The ceremony included an auction of a instruments with a share of the proceeds going to Wolds Wonders – a musical theatre group for learning or physically disabled adults based at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Andrew Sugden, editor at Yorkshire Gig Guide, said; “We recognise, honour and appreciate the champions of the grassroots movement; whether a venue, performer or promoter; whether sound engineer, fanzine or radio station; whether recording studio, music club or open mic gig.

“These awards celebrate all who make grassroots music happen week in, week out.”

Compere Lexi Broadz at the YGG awards.

As singer songwriter Nick Hall said: “A lovely night at the beautiful Pocklington Arts Centre, I’m reflecting on how I now totally get what the Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards are all about.

“The whole thing is designed to be a fun, genre-ignoring celebration of the hard work and commitment that ordinary people put into our music scene.

“The emphasis is on community, not excellence. The awards themselves are rightly secondary to the feeling of togetherness and support.

“Well done to all involved.”

Mayor of Pocklington David Sykes at the opening of the awards.

The results were as follows:

Outstanding Media

1st: BBC Introducing on Radio Humberside and West Yorkshire

2nd: Sine FM Doncaster

Outstanding New Festival

1st: Old Saw Mill

Rock band Triggerthumb perform at the event.

2nd: Platform Festival

Outstanding Established Festival

1st: Humber Street Sesh

2nd: Tramlines

Outstanding Contribution

1st: Ann Morgan

2nd: Janet Farmer

Outstanding Promoter

1st: Maria Wallace (True North Music)

2nd: Mikey Shiraz

Outstanding Small Venue

1st: Kardomah94

2nd: Als Dime Bar

Outstanding Large Venue

1st: Holmfirth Picturedrome

2nd: Pocklington Art Centre

Outstanding Music Club

1st: Trap Door Bradford

2nd: Topic Folk Club

Outstanding Artist

1st: Jade Helliwell

2nd Kymberley Kennedy

Outstanding Open Mic

1st: Mexborough Imperial Acoustic Open Mic

2nd: Cask Corner Dive Bar

Outstanding Songwriter

1st: Shaun T Hunter (Captain of The Lost Waves)

2nd: Michelle Plum and Nick Hall

Outstanding Sound Engineer

1st: Jim Mitcham, Jim Dog

2nd: Tim Walker-Voltage Studios

Contribution to Grass-Roots Music: Mike Harding