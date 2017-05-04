Students raise cash for charities

Pupils and staff at Pocklington School have held a very successful Charity Week – raising almost £3,000 for their four chosen charities.

Some of the events during the lively and busy few days included auctions for the privilege of deluging brave staff volunteers with buckets of gunge; and for the services of Sixth Formers as Minions for the day.

Mr Long was soaked with buckets of gunge as students watch on.

Teams of five competed in Tug of War competitions; staff took on pupils in keenly-fought five-a-side football matches; some fearless students volunteered to be pelted in the stocks while a giant game of musical chairs attracted much hilarity.

The Lower and Upper School Fairs had many popular fund-raising stalls organised by the pupils themselves, including buns and cakes, fluffy pig racing games, tombolas and lucky dips. The non-uniform day also proved very popular.

Charity Week was organised by the school Sixth Form Charity Committee and supervised by head of ICT and computing and sixth form housemistress Helen Alexander.

This year, so far, the committee has raised £2,940 for the following chosen charities: the World Land Trust, which works to save threatened habitats; the British Red Cross; Dove House Hospice and Harare Children’s Hospital.

The Minions were auctioned for charity.

Some of the Minions.