Students celebrate GCSE results

After a nervous wait, students in the area have opened their all important brown envelopes to discover their GCSE results.

There were lots of smiling faces as students at Woldgate College, Pocklington School and The Market Weighton School found out their results today (Thursday August 25).

Holly McCafferty and Hattie Rothwell-Inch

Woldgate managed to beat last year's record results with 74 per cent of students achieving five A* - C grades, including English and maths, which is 5 per cent higher than 2015.

The school also topped last year's performance of 74.4 per cent for the number of students who achieved five A* - C grades. This year the figure was 80 per cent.

Headteacher Jonathan Britton said: “We are exceptionally proud of our pupils who have demonstrated the dedication and hard work to achieve their desired outcomes and lay a strong foundation for further study at our Sixth Form College, employment or an apprenticeship.

"Results such as these are only possible due to the combination of determination and commitment of pupils, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best. It is this partnership that enables our children to excel in their studies."

Jake Hemsworth and Adam Allenby

Students Hattie Rothwell-Inch and Holly McCafferty were delighted with their results - both achieving two A*s, six As and two Bs.

Hattie said: "I woke up this morning and I was so nervous. I can't believe it, I'm just so happy."

The Market Weighton School also saw an improvement with 62 per cent of pupils achieving five A* - C grades including English and Maths. Up from 53 per cent last year.

Many subjects have recorded excellent progress, particularly in English, Geography, ICT BTEC and GCSE PE.

Students celebrate

One of the school's top performers, Jake Hemsworth achieved 11 A* grades - which the school believe is the highest result TMWS has ever seen.

Jake said: "I was a bit nervous but not scared. I expected to do well but not to be this consistent with my grades - I'm really pleased."

Headteacher Richard Harrison said that he is extremely pleased with the improvements and the significant achievement of the majority of students. Thanks must go to parents and teachers who have helped the students achieve some excellent results.

At Pocklington School there were lots of smiling faces, especially from the 19 students who has achieved 10 or more A* or A grades.

Nicholas Goodwin and Tom Beighton

Emma Burke, who achieved 9A* 2A, said: “I’m really chuffed, I was not expecting this amount of A* grades. I was really nervous and wasn’t going to look online this morning but I couldn’t wait. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us all. It's been difficult but it's worth it!”

The overall A*- C pass rate, including Maths and English, was 95.7%.

Mark Ronan, Headmaster, said: “This has been an excellent year group and I’m particularly delighted for those who have made significant progress over the last couple of years to exceed their expectations.

“It’s a superb performance which makes me very proud. It reflects the commitment of the students, along with the dedication and unstinting support of their teachers and the pastoral team.

“Our individual approach to bringing out the best in each student, by stretching and challenging them to take control of their own learning, has paid dividends. This, together with the broad range of extracurricular activities they have enjoyed at Pocklington School, is a great springboard to further study at A Level. I wish everyone continued inspiration and reward for their hard work.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Students celebrate GCSE results Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...