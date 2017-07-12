Stepping up to mark to highlight diabetes

A Pocklington man has embarked on a three-month 500-mile challenge to highlight the issue of diabetes.

Richard Stanley, 65, is tackling the Diabetes UK one million step challenge which requires him to walk a million steps during July, August and September.

The challenge equates to 10,000 steps per day (approximately 500 miles in total) and Mr Stanley is hoping to raise funds for Diabetes UK while highlighting the good work by the NHS Health Partners.

Residents in Pocklington will see him walking around five to six miles each morning around various routes.

He has also placed posters at the GP surgery and the Francis Scaife Sports Centre in his campaign to raise funds

Mr Stanley said: “I have type 2 diabetes and care about the fact that this condition is on the increase. Cases of diabetes have doubled since 1996 and is now affecting children as well as adults.

“The potential strain that this will place on the NHS is significant and this is something that can be tackled through raising awareness.

“I know this because I recently decided to do something about my own situation by joining Diabetes UK and enlisting the help of East Riding NHS Health Partners. As a result of taking advice about my lifestyle from the Health Partners I have lost weight and have managed to successfully reduce my medication.

“My message is simple – if I can make these changes so can others.

“I waited until I developed diabetes to make these changes, but those without the condition can reduce the risk of becoming diabetic in the future – not only improving health but saving money for our much loved NHS.

“I hope my challenge will highlight not only the condition, but the valuable work done locally by the Health Partners and nationally by Diabetes UK.”

Mr Stanley has set up a JustGiving page to help raise funds during his mammoth challenge.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Richard-Stanley4 f you would like to donate to the cause.