Stamford Bridge Summer Fair given cash boost

The final countdown is underway for the Stamford Bridge Summer Fair which will see the Old Station Club green space come to life with a mix of stalls, music and heritage displays.

The fair, which will take place on Sunday (11 June) between 11am and 4pm, features a BBQ, magician, animal petting farm, bouncy slide, stalls, band and much more.

This year will look to raise money for local groups and projects including the likes of Stamford Bridge Village Hall, the Gardening Club and the Battle of Stamford Bridge Tapestry Project, amongst others.

Organisers say there will be plenty to keep the kids entertained including an animal petting farm, magician and bouncy slide. And the best part – entry is free!

The theme will be Alice in Wonderland which will see a selection of 10-12 inches tall, knitted characters form part of a special display, all of which have been lovingly crafted by a group of local volunteers - Shirley Alexander, Diane Goldsborough, Rita Claiden, Doreen Savory, Betty Crompton and Kath Godfrey.

In the weeks leading up to the fair the characters formed part of a treasure hunt for children in the area.

The figures will go on display in Hobbycraft after the fair before being donated to the Martin House Children’s Hospice.

McCarthy and Stone’s new Lifestyle Living development in Stamford Bridge, Sovereign Court, has pledged its support by donating £500 to help make this year’s fair the biggest yet.

Organiser Jenny Harris said: “The Summer Fair last year was such a success, so much so that we’ve been asked to turn it into an annual event.

“We would like to thank McCarthy and Stone for their generous donation of £500 as well as the support of the Parish Council. There is an incredibly strong community spirit in Stamford Bridge and we were delighted with their willingness to support the fair, which has helped to pay for things like the band and the costs to insure the event. Without their support we would not be able to put on such a fantastic and free family day out.

“We hope this year’s fair will be just as successful in raising funds for local groups including the likes of the Tapestry Project, which sees over 60 people, including many skilled embroiderers, working together to tell the story of the Battle of Stamford Bridge.

“We would encourage locals to pop down and show their support – it’s set to be a brilliant day. We have something for everyone and you certainly won’t be bored!”