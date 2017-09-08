Stamford Bridge Singers’ open rehearsal

Stamford Bridge Singers will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Thursday 14 September between 7.30pm and 9.15pm at Stamford Bridge Junior School.

The group sings a very wide range of music including show tunes, classics, folk, pop and church music.

A spokesman for the singers said: “We work hard in rehearsal but also have a lot of fun. We perform about six or seven times a year in a range of different venues.

“Visit www.stamfordbridgesingers.co.uk or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/stamfordbridgesingers.”