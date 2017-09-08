Search

Stamford Bridge Singers’ open rehearsal

Stamford Bridge Singers will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Thursday 14 September between 7.30pm and 9.15pm at Stamford Bridge Junior School.

The group sings a very wide range of music including show tunes, classics, folk, pop and church music.

A spokesman for the singers said: “We work hard in rehearsal but also have a lot of fun. We perform about six or seven times a year in a range of different venues.

“Visit www.stamfordbridgesingers.co.uk or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/stamfordbridgesingers.”