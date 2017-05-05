Stamford Bridge officially opens new green space

Stamford Bridge In Bloom has unveiled its new gold plaque which marks the official opening of the Station Wood green space.

It’s been a busy year for the team of volunteers who have been working hard on various projects on top of their usual planting in the village.

But their hard work has paid off. In the past 12 months Stamford Bridge In Bloom received the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Environment Award for the group’s work at the station.

The team of dedicated volunteers also won a Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ grant which enabled the group to bring the Station Wood project together.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week on Tuesday April 25 to unveil a new plaque to mark the opening of the green space.

Volunteers returned to the Old Station Club for its AGM and to celebrate the achievements they have made throughout the past year.