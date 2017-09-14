Staff say goodbye to long-serving nurse

Staff at the Pocklington Group Practice have said a fond farewell to a much-loved and long-serving nurse.

Savi Hayes has retired after spending almost 18 years at the surgery.

Savi worked tirelessly to support her patients and as the diabetic nurse worked very closely with Dr Laing.

While the weekly diabetic clinics ran Savi also dealt with patients for a multitude of other health-related issues and supported over 11,500 patients in the last five years alone.

Savi’s parting words were: “It’s good to have given a service to the people of Pocklington and to have been part of the Pocklington Surgery Group.”

A practice spokesman said: “Savi will be sorely missed by us all and in particular her patients. We wish her all the best in her retirement and a well deserved rest.”