St Leonard’s unveils new area fundraiser

St Leonard’s Hospice has a new community fundraiser covering Pocklington, Market Weighton and Shiptonthorpe, as well as other East Yorkshire areas.

Helen Rook is now hoping residents will make an effort to contact her if they are arranging events to support the hospice.

Sarah Tarpey, fundraising manager at St Leonard’s, said: “I am delighted to welcome Helen to the team. The Pocklington community have always been wonderful supporters of the work that we do and Helen will be on hand to support them.”

Helen is keen to establish a Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Group so if anyone is interested in this, please contact her at helen.rook@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk or phone the Hospice on 01904 777777.