St Leonard’s friends group starts in Pock

A new group has been launched to help raise both money and awareness of St Leonard’s Hospice.

The Pocklington-based group held its first meeting recently and members were given a tour of the hospice.

Three of the six members met to discuss how they could collaborate and impact on fundraising in Pocklington and the surrounding villages and communities as ambassadors for the charity.

The group consisted of individuals from a variety of backgrounds and with very different relationships to the Hospice including: Dr Tim Maycock of Pocklington Surgery; Leanne Maycock, former Deputy Retail Manager at St Leonard’s Hospice; Margaret Shaw, whose husband was cared for by the St Leonard’s Hospice@Home team; Robert Hawkins, who recently ran the York 10k in support of St Leonard’s; Pam Smith, who manages the St Leonard’s charity shop in Pocklington; and Heather Walker, who runs the ‘POCKetful of Kindness’ social media profile.

Helen Rook, community fundraiser for St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “It was a fantastic evening where the members were introduced to one another and given a supportive platform upon which to plan and decide upon their first fundraising activity.

“Although St Leonard’s does get some public funding the majority of the running costs have to be raised from donations and fundraising by the local community.

“We think the thriving community in Pocklington has great potential to really help us support the patients on our In-patient Unit, as well as those cared for by the H@H team and Sunflower Centre.”

If you are interested in supporting St Leonard’s Hospice by joining the group email Helen Rook at helen.rook@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.