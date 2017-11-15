Special needs children given grotto chance

Pocklington Lions will be holding a special event on Saturday 16 December at the town’s council offices.

The group is hosting its inaugural Santa’s grotto catering for children with autism and special needs.

The move follows on from last year when the Lions arranged for a youngster called Robson to meet Santa after he was too ill to visit the autism friendly event in York.

Robson will be the first visitor at the new grotto which starts at 9.30am.

A Pocklington Lions spokesman said: “We were so inspired by Robson that this year we decided to give more children a chance to visit a quiet grotto with no queues.

“We will be running the inaugural grotto for people like Robson.

“We have been publicising the event on the Pocklington Lions Facebook and we already have 10 families booking time with Santa.

“There is a ‘book now’ button on the page so people can reserve a place.

“Each child will get 15 minutes with him in a calm and quiet environment.

“They will also receive a sensory gift and the event is sponsored by The Lions Chartiy Fund so it is free of charge.”

Visit www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Pocklington%20Lions%20Christmas to book a place at the grotto.

Call 07944 496746 for more information.