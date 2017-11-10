Special feature: The Life Course column with Kimberley Nichol

The Life Course is a path that an individual follows from birth to death and support made available by the public health team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council can help encourage a healthy start to life.

The public health team helps protect and improve the health and wellbeing of East Riding residents, and follows the Life Course approach along with many other health organisations, to promote healthy lifestyles from an early age.

There are critical periods throughout a person’s lifetime and it is during those stages that their needs can be targeted in order to make life a healthier transition.

The four stages of the Life Course are as follows:

1. Start Well – (pregnancy and the early years)

2. Develop Well – (childhood through to adolescence)

3. Live and Work Well – (adulthood and working life)

4. Age Well and End of Life – (retirement and later life)

This week’s article will focus on the second stage of the life course, Develop Well.

The second stage of a young person’s life is about challenges such as starting and leaving school, sexual health, relationships, driving, consuming alcohol and drugs, childhood obesity, mental health, starting work, unemployment, starting further education and homelessness.

It is also a great opportunity for young people to build foundations for a healthy future.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for transforming lifestyles at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “For some young people, this is a challenging time in their lives and we want to make sure that everyone knows how to get help if they need it.”

Why is Developing Well an important stage?

l To make a healthy transition into adulthood, adolescents need a supportive environment both at home and within their communities.

l How young people deal with the challenges they face at this age can determine whether a person becomes a healthy adult, develops chronic illnesses or experiences the consequences of injury.

Next week will focus on Stage Three: Live and Work Well. Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk and type ‘FISH’ in the search bar for more information from the Families Information Services Hub.