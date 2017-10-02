Sock it to them at Yorkshire Building Society

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Market Weighton are asking the community to sock it to them by donating new pairs of socks. The society is launching its month-long Socktober appeal as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness.

Chris Clubley, proprietor of the Market Weighton agency, said: “It’s shocking that so many people have nowhere safe to call their home. As well as socks you can also donate hats, scarves, gloves and small sets of toiletries to our appeal – and every single item will go to a homeless person.”