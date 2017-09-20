Search

Snowman auditions to find young singer

The Snowman show will be at York Minster on Saturday 16 December.
A young soloist is wanted to sing the classic song ‘Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman.

The singer will perform at York Minster with a full orchestra on Saturday 16 December.

Auditions are open to any child aged between 7 and 17, though boys must have an unbroken voice.

The auditions will be held on Thursday 5 October between 4.30pm to 7pm at York Minster Learning Centre, St Williams Centre.

Applications should be made on line via the Carrot Productions website at www.carrotproductions.com/auditions.html.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 1 October.