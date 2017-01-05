Slimming couple shed more than 10 stone

A slimming couple from Full Sutton have entered the new year having lost more than 10 stone between them.

Donna Simpson, who owns a hairdressing salon in Stamford Bridge, dropped five dress sizes and six and a half stone in just over a year.

Donna and Mark smiling

The local business woman joined a weight loss group after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size.

She said: “I was always a ‘yo-yo dieter’ but I really started to put on weight after meeting my husband Mark in 2009. With lots of dates, coffee shops and trips out on Mark’s motorbike often ending up with fish and chips at the seaside my weight crept higher and higher. On a family holiday in August 2015, we discussed that our weight had to be tackled."

But it was when Mark said he had sold his beloved motorbike leathers because he feared he would never fit back into them that Donna decided to take the first step.

“The thing that made me decide to join Slimming World was when Mark told me he had sold his motorbike leathers. I was devastated as I knew how much he loved them. I did some research online, found a local group and joined that week."

The pair followed the food optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on satisfying yet healthy foods.

Donna added: “When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have. I lost 7.5lbs in my first week and was blown away that the changes I’d made had such a big impact so quickly.

“As the weight started to come off and I began moving down dress sizes, I started to believe I could actually lose the weight and keep it off.

“Losing the weight has made such a huge difference – it’s changed my life. I feel I’ve really changed my relationship with food if I want to treat myself I now buy myself flowers rather than the big bar of chocolate I once would.”

Donna said the first time she put on a size 12 pair of jeans she was so happy she cried. “I don’t think I had worn a size 12 since I was 16 and I’m 45 now.”

Jayne Pitcher, who runs the Pocklington group, said: “I’m so proud of Donna. Not only does she look fabulous, she’s improved her health and is bursting with energy.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope both her and Mark inspire other people to change their lives in the same way.”