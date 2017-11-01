Skate day for kids as new ramp opens

The eagerly awaited official opening of the new skate ramp at the War Memorial Playing Field recently took place.

The mayor Nigel Botting and town clerk Stacey Jayne Bellamy officiated.

The mayor had read the manual for opening skate ramps, and found that clause 307 sub clause 5.1a clearly states that the mayor may appoint a substitute to do the first run, so Callum Cranfield was nominated.

The facility was Funded by East Riding Yorkshire Council’s Commuted Sums Service and installed by Evolution Skate Parks.

A spokesman said: “Thanks to Alan, Megan and Arron who manned the BBQ under trying conditions, and again to Arron for providing a Bouncy Castle.

“We hope the users of the facility will have great fun but also respect the neighbouring residents and keep the noise down.”