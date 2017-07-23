Sir Greg backs new farming campaign

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight is supporting the National Farmers Union Pride and Provenance campaign which is seeking promote Yorkshire food across the UK.

The Pocklington MP said: “Farming is vital for the jobs it provides both in East Yorkshire and across the country.”

The campaign, launched at the Yorkshire Show, highlights the fantastic quality of food and drink that comes from Yorkshire farming and its enormous contribution to the regional economy.

Sir Greg backed the campaign at a special Parliamentary reception where it was revealed that “if Yorkshire food was one company it would be the largest in the world”.