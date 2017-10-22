Singer-songwriter heading to the arts centre

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is set to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre next year.

Teddy, who will be supported by Roseanne Reid, will be appearing on Tuesday 23 January before he embarks on a tour with Shelby Lynne and Alison Moorer.

A spokesman at Pocklington Arts Centre said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured an exclusive one-off date with Teddy prior to his highly anticipated Celtic Connection show in Glasgow.”

Tickets, £20, are available at pocklington artscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.