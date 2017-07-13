Simon Cowell gives students special permission to perform charity song

An exclusive performance of Bridge over Troubled Water (Artists for Grenfell) will be part of The Market Weighton School’s Summer Concert on Wednesday 19 July.

The concert, which starts at 7pm, will see the song performed after the school got in touch with Simon Cowell via email to ask for special permission.

The event will feature acts from across the school, including percussion ensemble, choir, dance group, and numerous solo, duet and band performances.

A spokesman for the school said: “Following the news of the Grenfell Tower fire and seeing that Bridge over Troubled Water had been released we felt that we should do something to support the London Community Fund. However, being a small school miles away from the area it was difficult to know what to do.

“We contacted Simon Cowell via email, not expecting a reply, to ask if it was possible to get permission to perform the song and request access to the official instrumental track so we could perform it.

“We were shocked to receive a personal message via Simon Cowell’s PA.

“Since receiving the backing track the choir has been working hard to practice the song and are very much looking forward to performing it as part of the summer concert.

“We hope to be able to raise a significant sum of money from the concert and will be donating this to the London Community Fund.”

Tickets for the concert (sponsored by Langlands) are priced at £4 with £2 from each ticket being donated to the London Community Fund.