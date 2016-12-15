Shoppers to choose best dressed window

A competition to find the best dressed shop window in Northallerton has been launched.

Shoppers are being asked to nominate their favourite shops in town with two £50 vouchers up for grabs as an incentive.

Organised by Caz Pring of Natural Knitter Wool Shop, the competition is part of the town’s retail and business forum events in the run up to Christmas and in support of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

Caz said: “I would like to thank all the businesses who have got involved, particularly new comer to the competition ChapterZ and long standing supporter Hutton’s Flowers.

“We hope shoppers and residents will show their support by nominating their favourite window. There are two £50 vouchers up for grabs if you nominate!”

Councillor Mark Robson, leader of Hambleton District Council, said: “This competition will not only encourage local people and visitors into the town to shop but also support a local charity. Hambleton hosts 3,500 small enterprises, all crucial to the vitality of the area and many run by passionate individuals who are loyal to Hambleton.”

All shops taking part will be displaying a poster and will have nomination forms available. Votes for the competition have to be in before Wednesday 4 January, 2017.