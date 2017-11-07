Shop’s gin and therapy night is just the tonic

A Pocklington farm shop is hosting a G&T evening to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Mile Farm Shop is holding a Gin and Therapy taster evening on Friday 24 November for people to sample Yorkshire gins and be pampered by local therapists.

With each ticket, visitors will be able to choose two gin tasters from a range of Yorkshire producers including Masons, Sloemotion and Slingsby plus a 10 minute therapy taster and a photo gift.

Therapies include massage from Classiques Beauty, reflexology or Indian head massage from Life and Sole Reflexology, acupuncture from The Acupuncture Place and Wolds Acupuncture and reiki from B Fitness and Wellbeing.

Jo Barnes, who runs the farm shop with husband Colin, said: “We’re looking forward to a relaxing evening when guests can taste great Yorkshire gin and enjoy a taster treatment, whilst raising money for a worthy cause.

“At the end of the night, all of our guests will be able to take home a surprise gift from our new photography studio, so please remember to bring along one of your favourite photos.”

Tickets for the evening, which takes place on the farm shop premises on The Mile, Pocklington, cost £10 and are available from the shop, or can be reserved over the phone by calling 01759 305420.

For each ticket sold, £1 will be donated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.