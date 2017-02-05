Shooting star Lucy

Congratulations to Lucy Hall on her fantastic Clay Pigeon Shooting achievements! Lucy is a finalist in the CPSA (the sport’s governing body) annual awards, which is to be held at The Belfry Hotel in February.

Lucy is a finalist for young shot of the year along with four others. The nominations for the awards were done by fellow CPSA members and the finalists were decided by the board.

The next stage is done on majority of votes, once again chosen by the public. It’s a great achievement for Lucy to get this far!

Lucy is on the Olympic Pathway and is forecasted for future Olympics – she is one to watch for sure!