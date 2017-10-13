Shield stolen from Viking boat planter

The search is on to find a Viking shield that has been removed from a prominent flower display in Stamford Bridge.

The item, part of the wooden boat display near the village’s main bridge, was ripped off and stolen earlier this week.

The boat, which was recently refurbished by the Stamford Bridge in Bloom group and is a tribute to a much-loved member of the Battle of Bridge Heritage Society, was vandalised sometime on Wednesday night (11 October) or early Thursday morning.

Residents are being asked to look around their gardens just in case the shield has been abandoned in the village.

Brian Birkett, chairman of the Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society, said: “I am greatly shocked and saddened to hear about the recent vandalism carried out on the Viking boat planter.

“Not only is the boat a greatly loved feature within the village but it is also a tribute to Tom Wyles, co-founder of the Battle of Bridge Heritage Society and much-loved and respected member of the Stamford Bridge community.

“The boat was re-dedicated to his memory last year and was recently refurbished by Stamford Bridge in Bloom.

“His widow Theresa said the stolen shield was drawn by Tom himself so she is particularly upset by the theft.”

Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway added: “The Stamford in Bloom people are absolute stars. Anyone who drives through the village can’t help but notice the great flower displays. It it really sad that the shield has gone missing.”

If you know anything about the theft please call the police on the 101 number quoting the crime number 16/4870017.