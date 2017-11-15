Shed Seven hit the mark at arts centre

Pocklington Arts Centre was buzzing on 11 November when York-based band Shed Seven delivered a sizzling performance to a packed crowd.

Fans travelled from as far away as Essex and Scotland to be part of the sell out audience.

Lead singer Rick Witter gets close up and personal with the bands fans.

The concert was one of two shows ahead of the band’s Shedcember tour and was well received by fans.

One of the band’s members, lead guitarist Paul Banks, lives in Pocklington so this was his hometown gig.

The gig saw the group launch its new album Instant Pleasures, which is the outfit’s first studio album in 16 years.

Shed Seven entertain the crowd at the arts centre.

Paul Banks, Shed Sevens lead guitarist.

Shed Seven in full flow.