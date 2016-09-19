Serious crash closes A166

A road has been closed following a serious collision between two cars at Garrowby Hill on the A166.
Humberside Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on A166, at the bottom of Garrowby, towards Stamford Bridge.
Just before 1pm today (Monday 19 September, 2016), two cars were in collision on the A166. The road is currently closed and is expected to be so for some time.
It is advised people who plan to use the A166 today, use an alternative route.
