Seize fly-tipping vehicles call

Seizing vehicles must become the default penalty for fly-tipping as part of tougher punishments for waste crime.

New proposals on how to deal with fly-tipping have been put forward by the CLA at a time when there can be a surge of illegally dumped waste across rural Britain.

The organisation which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses has launched a five-point action plan that it believes should be adopted to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping.

As well as seizing vehicles to act as a deterrent, the CLA recommends enforcing fines for home and business owners whose waste is found in fly-tipped locations and appointing a ‘Fly-Tipping Tsar’ to co-ordinate with national agencies on the scale of this organised crime. The plan also proposes developing new ways to clear up and support victims so that private landowners are not liable as well as educating the public on this anti-social behaviour.

Out of 936,000 fly-tipping incidents in 2015/2016 only 129 vehicles were seized, according to figures published by Defra.

CLA President Ross Murray said: “Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime.

“Private landowners are fed up of clearing away other people’s rubbish and paying for the privilege. If they don’t act, they risk prosecution for illegal storage of waste which is simply not fair.”

CLA Yorkshire Committee Member George Winn-Darley owns Aldby Park country estate at Buttercrambe, which suffers from multiple incidents of fly-tipping each year.

At the beginning of the year, George’s team spent a total of 46 hours, using a tractor and trailer to clear fly tipped rubbish and furniture along road verges, at a total cost of around £800.

Both Ryedale District and East Riding of Yorkshire councils regularly collect fly-tipped material from the roadside.

While supportive of these actions, George advocates a more proactive approach in tackling fly-tippers.

He said: “It would make sense for councils to avoid clearing up in the first instance by strategically placing CCTV cameras in fly-tipping hotspots, and to gain evidence that would lead to successful prosecutions.”