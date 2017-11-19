Search for remarkable businesses

The countdown has begun in the search for the region’s remarkable tourism businesses following the launch of the 2018 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (the REYTAs).

The Visit Hull and East Yorkshire awards were launched at the annual Hull and East Yorkshire Tourism Conference.

Last years Newcomer winners Oly and Jennifer White of Butt Farm.

The event was attended by more than 200 representatives of tourism businesses from across the area as well as Andrew Stokes, Director of Visit England, and Julia Bradbury, the TV presenter best known for programmes like “Countryfile” and “Britain’s Best Walks”.

Regarded as the tourism “Oscars”, the REYTAs honour the very best, from major visitor attractions and events to hotels and accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes, food retailers and producers.

Categories include: Hotel, Bed and Breakfast/Boutique Guest Accommodation, Self Catering Provider/Property, Taste of East Yorkshire, Cuppa, Restaurant, Pub, Business Tourism Award, Holiday Park/Holiday Village, Newcomer, Visitor Attraction/Experience, Small Tourism Event, Large Tourism Event, and Small Tourism Event.

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire, large and small, and is free to enter by visiting www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta

The closing date for entries is Friday 19 January 2018, ahead of the finals night on Thursday 15 March.

VHEY tourism manager Andy Gray said the REYTAs were a showcase for all the wonderful things the area has to offer. He said: “It’s a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry which contributes over £797 million annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 17,000 people.”