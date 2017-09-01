Scooter rally celebrates scheme

Pocklington District Lions Club held a special “scooter rally”at Burnby Hall Gardens earlier this month.

The Lions have a well-established fleet of mobility scooters available to those in the community who are in greatest need of such assistance for short-term or long-term loan.

Dave Tinson and partner Judy.

The club also remembered, with much fondness, Lion Dave Tinson who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Dave was one of the original team of Lions who conceived the scooters idea.

A spokesman for the Lions Club said: “Dave and his partner Judy have worked tirelessly with other Lions to build a fleet of scooters for use within the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas and to celebrate the growing success of the fleet we have for the past few years arranged a get-together summer visit to Burnby Hall Gardens with afternoon tea.

“All those who attended the event had a very enjoyable afternoon and we would like to thank Pete Rogers and the team at Burnby Hall Gardens and Annette Blanchard and the staff at The Lilypad Cafe for their support (and delicious cakes!) over the past few years.”