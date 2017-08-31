Schools celebrate Key Stage 2 results

East Riding primary schools are celebrating improved Key Stage 2 results for pupils achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Initial data released by the Department for Education shows that East Riding schools have continued to build on the success of previous years, with 61 per cent of 11 year olds achieving the standard across all three subjects combined.

This is in line with the national figure, which has also risen since last year, when new, more challenging tests were introduced.

Councillor Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council portfolio holder for children, young people and education, praised the hard work of teachers and pupils.

She said: “It is pleasing to see continued improvements in the outcomes for pupils across the East riding. Schools have seen increased curriculum expectations in recent years, and so it is pleasing that pupils in East Riding schools are maintaining their position with national outcomes.”