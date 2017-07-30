Search

School says goodbye to three senior leaders

Adrienne Palmer, Colin Pimm, and Kevin Lant retired from their posts at Mount Pleasant School
The end of the summer term at Mount Pleasant CE Junior School saw three members of the senior leadership team retire from their posts: Adrienne Palmer (head teacher) Colin Pimm (deputy head teacher) and Kevin Lant (English and assessment leader). They were given a resounding send off with a school picnic followed by a Leavers’ Assembly.

The day revealed a photo story of their tenures at the school, a whole staff video remake of the song ‘Time of My Life’, and concluded with a presentation of gifts by the chair of governors, Alistair Robinson.