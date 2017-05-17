Scarecrows attract hay-mazing turnout

Market Weighton’s High Street was transformed on Saturday when more than 50 straw characters were on show as part of the Little and Large Scarecrow Day.

There were 18 large scarecrows made by a number of different groups, while local schools and nurseries created another 36 smaller scarecrows for the event.

Charlotte Westmorland with one of the little scarecrows.

The day, organised by the Market Weighton Town Team, attracted plenty of families and visitors to the area.

Market stalls, family crafts, and a bouncy castle were just some of the activities on offer.

Gillian Riley, one of the organisers of the event, said: “The day was very well attended with visitors taking in the great family atmosphere.

“There were 18 large scarecrows for visitors to look at, while the local schools and nurseries made 36 small ones.

Bruce Coultrup, 8, with his compass scarecrow.

“We had plenty of different activities for people to enjoy.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part, creating some fantastic scarecrows, and to all the traders, groups, volunteers and businesses who made the scarecrow day such a great success.”

The town team ran a competition to recognise the best scarecrow on show. This was decided via a public vote.

The winners of each category were: Large Scarecrow – Melody by Weighton Waytes; Small Scarecrow – Batman by Kai.

Heather Oxley and Jennifer Westmorland serve up some treats.

Emily Westmorland, 10, with one of the small scarecrows.

Amelia Coultrup, 10, with a scarecrow snail.

Chloe Coultrup, 6, with Mr Pot-tato Head.