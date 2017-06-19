Savings offered on home energy bills

People in the Pocklington area who took part in the latest home energy-switching scheme by East Riding of Yorkshire Council are being offered average household savings of £190.

The council again partnered with iChoosr to run YORSwitch and deliver bespoke and highly-competitive tariffs for residents.

Energy suppliers are invited to tender as part of an auction process and the companies which submit the lowest prices have their offers made available to residents.

SSE won the dual fuel tariff and Green Star won the electric-only tariff.

Councillor Symon Fraser , portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment, said: “I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already taken part in YORSwitch to do so. There is no commitment to switch but, for the vast majority of those who do, there have been substantial savings.”