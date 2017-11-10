Sarah J’s salon a cut above category rivals

The staff at Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty Studio are celebrating after winning the Best Hair Stylist category at the Minster FM Listener Choice Awards.

Sarah Jackson, owner of the salon, which is based on Waterloo Square, Pocklington, was delighted with the result.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us.

“Its made me very proud of my fantastic team (Chloe, Lousie and Ashleigh) and of the residents of Pocklington for coming together and supporting their local shops where they can.”