Sarah J’s hoping to be a cut above at awards

A beauty studio in Pocklington has been shortlisted for a top local radio award.

Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty Studio, which is based on Waterloo Square, has made it to the latter stages of the Minster FM Listener Choice awards after been nominated for the competition.

Sarah J’s will be competing in the Best Hair Stylist category with the awards ceremony held on Monday 6 November.

The salon’s owner Sarah Jackson said: “We are trying to get Pocklington’s good name out there so people can come and see our amazing little town.”