Saloon car champ in soapbox challenge

Two East Yorkshire businesses are hoping their partnership will prove magical when Market Weighton’s highly anticipated soapbox race comes to town next month.

The Yorkshire Wagyu Company and Merlin International, based in Huggate, are joining forces to enter the Whacky Races soapbox challenge.

The two businesses are linked through the daughter of the owners of Merlin, Katie Milner, who is sponsored by the Yorkshire Wagyu Company.

Weighton’s Whacky Races, organised by The Rotary Club and Market Weighton Young Farmers, will take place on Sunday 16 July.

Junior Saloon Car Champion Katie will drive the soapbox. She said: “This race will be quite different to the others I currently compete in. We’re going to take the race seriously but also have a good laugh.”