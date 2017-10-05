Salon gives cut of proceeds to Breast Cancer Care

A hair and beauty salon has embarked on a fundraising campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The owners of Stamford Bridge-based salon Grace Hair and Beauty have decided to donate 25p from every hair service to the Breast Cancer Care charity.

The salon team members will also be wearing pink throughout the month and are encouraging their clients to do the same.

Salon owner and stylist Georgina Hill said: “We’ll also be giving clients a Breast Cancer Care pin to wear with pride following their appointment, while other products will be available to buy, with all the proceeds going to the charity.

“We’ll also being wearing pink during the month to raise awareness and hopefully raise even more funds.

“We’re encouraging clients to wear something pink during their visit to Grace Hair and Beauty too.

“We’ll also be adding pink photographs to our Facebook page.”

Breast Cancer Care’s Tom Teeling Smyth said: “We are very pleased to receive such great support from Grace Hair and Beauty.

“We’ve helped millions of women and their families find a way to live with, through and beyond breast cancer through our life changing face-to-face, phone and online services.

“Breast Cancer Care charity is there for anyone affected by breast cancer. The charity brings people together, provides information and support, and campaigns for improved standards of care. Visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk to find out more.”